UBS Group Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €66.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €66.00 ($66.67) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($55.56) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, May 27th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($84.85) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($55.56) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €80.00 ($80.81) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.70 ($44.14) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of ETR SAX opened at €42.82 ($43.25) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.04. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €39.10 ($39.49) and a 12-month high of €76.05 ($76.82). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €46.57 and a 200 day moving average of €57.75.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

