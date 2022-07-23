UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

UFP Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 21.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. UFP Industries has a payout ratio of 11.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect UFP Industries to earn $7.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

UFP Industries Trading Up 11.1 %

UFPI opened at $84.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.53. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.99. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 31.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on UFPI shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries to $108.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Industries

In other UFP Industries news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $442,963.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,116,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $632,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,138,774.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $442,963.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,116,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,474 shares of company stock worth $3,301,880 over the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of UFP Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in UFP Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth about $435,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in UFP Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

