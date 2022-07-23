Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) 1-Day Volume Hits $43,200.00

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be bought for about $0.0254 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 28% higher against the dollar. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market capitalization of $6.35 million and approximately $43,200.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unicly CryptoPunks Collection alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00017028 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00032504 BTC.

About Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly CryptoPunks Collection should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unicly CryptoPunks Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.