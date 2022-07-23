Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 4,280 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,280 ($51.17) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($49.37) price target on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($40.65) price target on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.01) target price on Unilever in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($43.04) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 3,500 ($41.84) target price on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,036.43 ($48.25).

ULVR opened at GBX 3,911.50 ($46.76) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,707.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,662.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,985.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.06) and a one year high of GBX 4,185 ($50.03).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 35.90 ($0.43) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 7,309.64%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

