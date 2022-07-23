Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Boosted by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,871 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.7 %

UNP stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.40. 2,612,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $134.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.30.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.