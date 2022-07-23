Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Decreased by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,804 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.30.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $213.40 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $134.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.99 and its 200-day moving average is $236.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

