Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.40. 2,612,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.62. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 25.9% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $500,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 18.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.4% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

