Uniswap Trading 5.8% Lower This Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Uniswap coin can now be purchased for about $6.84 or 0.00030715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $5.02 billion and $188.39 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.
- Peony (PNY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000044 BTC.
- Mint Club (MINT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Public Mint (MINT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000087 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007338 BTC.
- Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001938 BTC.
- Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.
Uniswap Coin Profile
Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 734,135,451 coins. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Uniswap Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.
