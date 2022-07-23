United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

United Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ UBOH opened at $24.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.65. United Bancshares has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.47.

United Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBOH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.71%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancshares stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,806 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.46% of United Bancshares worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

