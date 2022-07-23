United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s 10th Largest Position

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 3.1% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $187.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on UPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays set a $220.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.12.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.