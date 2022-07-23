United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Cut to $210.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UPS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $219.12.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $187.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.63. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $164.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

