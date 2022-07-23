Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Acquired by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,044,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 289,361 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vale worth $60,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Vale by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,855,813,000 after buying an additional 16,114,413 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 916.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,794,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535,429 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693,528 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter worth about $107,884,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,999,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,704 shares during the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VALE stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). Vale had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 66.28%. The company had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VALE has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

