Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. Valmont Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.60-$14.00 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $13.60-$14.00 EPS.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $250.66 on Friday. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $203.30 and a 1 year high of $277.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.15. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total value of $4,363,601.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 7,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $1,833,169.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,955.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total value of $4,363,601.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,048 shares of company stock worth $6,773,447. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FCA Corp TX grew its position in Valmont Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 15,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

VMI has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research started coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.00.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

