Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.60-$14.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20-$4.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion. Valmont Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.60-$14.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered Valmont Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $281.00.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $250.66 on Friday. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $203.30 and a 1-year high of $277.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.36. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total transaction of $576,676.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,800.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total transaction of $576,676.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,800.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 7,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $1,833,169.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,955.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,048 shares of company stock worth $6,773,447 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $437,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

