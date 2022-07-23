Values First Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,451 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDCO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $51,963,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 607.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,037,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,451,000 after buying an additional 890,824 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,814,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,610,000 after buying an additional 635,782 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $10,261,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 618,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,164,000 after buying an additional 321,380 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $301,124.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,186.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of PDCO opened at $30.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average of $30.49. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $35.29.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

