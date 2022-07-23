Values First Advisors Inc. Buys 10,419 Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Praxis Precision Medicines worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRAX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, Director Dean J. Mitchell purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $45,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marcio Souza purchased 27,000 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 189,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,990.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dean J. Mitchell purchased 25,000 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $45,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $130,815. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Praxis Precision Medicines Price Performance

Shares of PRAX opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average is $9.46. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $65.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wedbush cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $48.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.