Values First Advisors Inc. Buys 4,775 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 29,360 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,222,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,080 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,914,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $884,000.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -36.09 and a beta of 0.98. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $54.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $67.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.98 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Jens Holstein sold 8,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $141,874.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veracyte news, CEO Marc Stapley purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $979,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,897.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jens Holstein sold 8,720 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $141,874.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on VCYT. StockNews.com began coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Veracyte from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.14.

Veracyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.