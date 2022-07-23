Values First Advisors Inc. Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Values First Advisors Inc. cut its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC opened at $354.02 on Friday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.83 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $333.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.59.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,173 shares of company stock valued at $390,798. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.95.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

