Values First Advisors Inc. Has $518,000 Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on A. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

Shares of A opened at $125.04 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.25 and its 200 day moving average is $128.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.