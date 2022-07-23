Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 137,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,663,453 shares.The stock last traded at $99.37 and had previously closed at $102.13.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.20 and a 200 day moving average of $103.70.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Energy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VDE. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,589,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

