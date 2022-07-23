Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,742 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842,206 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,675 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,945 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $41.41 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.84.

