Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 74,375 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 477,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VWO opened at $40.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

