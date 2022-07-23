Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,457,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VGK stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $53.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,687,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,041,178. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.09. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $70.70.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.