Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 4.8% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $22,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.84. 1,110,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,395. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.68.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

