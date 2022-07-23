Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Position Lifted by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,731,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,693.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VAW stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.92. The stock had a trading volume of 70,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,893. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $152.74 and a twelve month high of $201.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.11.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

