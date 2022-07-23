Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $363.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,533,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,952,088. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $359.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.