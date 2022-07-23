Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $363.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,533,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,952,088. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $359.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.