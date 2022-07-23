Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

VOO opened at $363.25 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.16.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

