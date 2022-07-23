Veil (VEIL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $201.00

Veil (VEIL) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last week, Veil has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Veil has a market capitalization of $191,333.20 and $201.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,282.37 or 1.00006201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00044863 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00215424 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00248155 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00112264 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00050125 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004109 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005180 BTC.

About Veil

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Veil Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

