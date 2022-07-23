VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Shares Down 4%

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Rating) fell 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 148,206 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 189,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The stock has a market cap of C$35.80 million and a P/E ratio of -9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 9.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.30.

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers; VMS+ software for use in creating three-dimensional model of the heart chamber using echocardiograms and magnetic resonance imaging images; and obtain reproducible, accurate volumetric measurement, and ejection fraction.

