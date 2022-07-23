Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.93.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $186.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.59.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.