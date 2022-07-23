Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTXGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $286.95.

VRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of VRTX opened at $280.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.85. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $296.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.98, for a total value of $80,777.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,095,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total transaction of $33,049.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,726.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.98, for a total value of $80,777.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,095,344.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,743 shares of company stock worth $9,136,160. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

