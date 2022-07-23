ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.58

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.58 and last traded at $29.21, with a volume of 20448 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.07.

ViacomCBS Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of ViacomCBS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 882.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at about $710,000. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

