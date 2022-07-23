Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vicor had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 11.21%.
Vicor Stock Up 16.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $65.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.90. Vicor has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $164.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 63.13 and a beta of 0.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Vicor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.67.
About Vicor
Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.
