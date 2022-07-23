Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vicor had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 11.21%.

Vicor Stock Up 16.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $65.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.90. Vicor has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $164.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 63.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Vicor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

About Vicor

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Vicor by 946.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vicor by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vicor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Vicor by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Vicor by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

