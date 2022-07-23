VIMworld 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $439,403.00 (VEED)

VIMworld (VEED) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $10.85 million and $439,403.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIMworld has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004420 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,660.52 or 1.00150218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00016044 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VEED is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal.

Buying and Selling VIMworld

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

