Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 3.1% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,924,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,034,000 after buying an additional 1,266,898 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,116,000 after buying an additional 19,812 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 321,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,303,000 after buying an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,378,000 after buying an additional 36,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $18,210,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 5.5 %

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.00.

