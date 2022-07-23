Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO) Declares Dividend of $0.02

Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Monday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Vivo Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vivo Energy stock opened at GBX 149.40 ($1.79) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,660.00. Vivo Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.70 ($1.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 154.57 ($1.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 145.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 139.51.

About Vivo Energy

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast-casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

