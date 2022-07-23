VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of VSE from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of VSE from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of VSE from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of VSE from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.67.

VSE Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VSEC opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. VSE has a 1-year low of $31.85 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

VSE Dividend Announcement

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. VSE had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $231.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VSE will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Institutional Trading of VSE

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in VSE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in VSE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in VSE by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VSE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in VSE by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VSE

(Get Rating)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Further Reading

