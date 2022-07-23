VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of VSE from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of VSE from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of VSE from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of VSE from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.67.
VSE Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of VSEC opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. VSE has a 1-year low of $31.85 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
VSE Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.
Institutional Trading of VSE
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in VSE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in VSE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in VSE by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VSE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in VSE by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About VSE
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VSE (VSEC)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.