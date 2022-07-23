Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Waldencast Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of WALD stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. Waldencast Acquisition has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $11.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 295.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Waldencast Acquisition Company Profile

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness industries.

