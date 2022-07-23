Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,484 iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,980,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,677,000 after purchasing an additional 398,807 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,252,000. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,900,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,694,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,257,000 after buying an additional 242,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,701,000 after buying an additional 177,606 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $84.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $77.59 and a 12-month high of $106.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.20.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.