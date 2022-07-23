Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 248,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 114,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Lightwave Logic Price Performance

Shares of LWLG opened at $10.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.62. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $20.30.

About Lightwave Logic

Lightwave Logic ( OTCMKTS:LWLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in designing and synthesizing organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

