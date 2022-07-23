Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,134 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average of $27.17. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $31.06.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

