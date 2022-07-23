Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Takes $583,000 Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 47,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.12.

