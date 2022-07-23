Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 47,112 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,846,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,758 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,917,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,730 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of META opened at $169.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.32 and a 200-day moving average of $214.71. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $458.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.60.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total transaction of $61,587.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total transaction of $61,587.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,633. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

