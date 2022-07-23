Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 17,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GWX stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $40.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.14.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

