Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 703 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,194,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock worth $25,684,252 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.8 %

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

Shares of GS stock opened at $323.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

