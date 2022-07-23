Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2022

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Warby Parker to $23.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.18.

Warby Parker Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $12.59 on Friday. Warby Parker has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average is $24.54.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warby Parker

In related news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $76,479.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,440.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $74,429.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,778.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $76,479.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $3,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,361 shares of company stock valued at $245,560. 25.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 542.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warby Parker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.