Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Warby Parker to $23.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.18.

Warby Parker Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $12.59 on Friday. Warby Parker has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average is $24.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warby Parker

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $76,479.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,440.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $74,429.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,778.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $76,479.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $3,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,361 shares of company stock valued at $245,560. 25.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 542.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warby Parker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

