Warp Finance (WARP) Price Up 48.4% This Week

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 48.4% higher against the dollar. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $202,996.86 and approximately $132,012.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $43.43 or 0.00194499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance.

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

