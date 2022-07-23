WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires 3,631 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in S&P Global by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $401.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

S&P Global Stock Up 0.1 %

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $361.94. 1,714,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,653. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $123.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

