WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires 77,929 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,929 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 3.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $11,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,124,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 555.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 504,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,249,000 after purchasing an additional 427,886 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 115.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 308,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after purchasing an additional 165,571 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 611,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,297,000 after purchasing an additional 144,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 112,590 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Price Performance
Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.64. The stock had a trading volume of 91,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,395. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.12. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a one year low of $32.22 and a one year high of $38.54.
