WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 41,902 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Graco worth $13,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GGG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Graco by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,189,000 after purchasing an additional 201,147 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,499,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,351,000 after acquiring an additional 234,094 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Graco by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,080,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,041,000 after acquiring an additional 48,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,861,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,077,000 after acquiring an additional 225,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Graco

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,471.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,471.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of GGG stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.80. 318,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,666. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.45. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.33 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 33.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

